Matildas veteran Lydia Williams has a month to prove she can recapture her best form to force her way on to the field at a home World Cup and reclaim the No.1 goalkeeping duties.
The former Canberra United skipper is locked in a four-way selection battle in Australia's World Cup squad after she was named alongside Mackenzie Arnold, Teagan Micah and Jada Whyman in a provisional squad on Monday.
Williams is one of seven former Canberra players on the 29-strong list of tournament hopefuls, with coach Tony Gustavsson to trim the squad to 23 in the coming weeks.
Williams, 35, has played more than 100 games for the Matildas over the past 18 years, but has slipped behind Arnold and Micah in the pecking order after a lack of game time in Europe.
Time is running out for Williams and others on the cusp to get Gustavsson to change his plans, with the extended squad to train in Queensland before a practice match against France on July 14.
But goal-scoring guru turn World Cup analyst Ash Sykes has backed Williams to use experience to put herself in a strong selection position.
"It's going to be very tight, I think Macca [Arnold] has taken her opportunities with both hands to be in the No.1 jersey," Sykes said.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"I think from that perspective, Lyds has got a battle on her hands. I know she's up for it, she's been there and she's a big game player who's been there for the Matildas at World Cups before.
"But that's the tough thing about being a goalkeeper - only one of them gets on the field. At the moment, Lyds is probably behind Macca and Tegan Micah, but she did get some good game time with Brighton and Hove Albion at the end of the season to put her best foot forward.
"Lyds has been in this situation before ... she's not going to rest. She'll push hard for it and make the most of the camp they've got."
Williams and Arnold are former Canberra United shotstoppers, while Ellie Carpenter, Amy Sayer, Hayley Raso, Clare Hunt and Emily van Egmond have all had stints with the capital's A-League Women's side.
They are all fighting to make Gustavsson's final cut, while strike Kyah Simon also has an opportunity to make a surprise run into the World Cup squad.
Simon appeared almost certain to miss a second consecutive World Cup through injury after tearing her anterior cruciate ligament in October and failing to play a competitive game since.
Simon, 31, is one of several players racing the clock to prove they're fit for the tournament, which is set to be the biggest women's sporting event in Australia's history.
"From the first day of our first training session in 2021, we said it would take 23 in 23 for the FIFA Women's World Cup and everyone would have a role to play in that journey," coach Gustavsson said in a statement.
"What we have seen is that it has actually taken more than 23 players to bring us to this moment and for that reason I am thrilled to work with the players named in this provisional squad during the final phase of our preparation.
"I have been impressed by their full commitment at every step, and now we have the chance to fine tune and solidify our game plan ahead of a phenomenally exciting couple of weeks."
The intrigue around who's in and who's out will dominate the news cycle over the next month in the lead up to the World Cup opener between Australia and Ireland on July 20.
Sykes, a former A-League Women's golden boot winner, has joined the Optus Sport World Cup commentary team a year after retiring from professional soccer.
"The dream option for everyone is to be able to play at a World Cup, especially at home," Sykes said.
"But now that I'm not playing, I've got the second option to be a involved in a different way and it's going to be a really special moment.
"The excitement is definitely building for me. It's been building all year to be honest ... and it's going to get even better the closer we get."
Goalkeepers: Mackenzie Arnold, Teagan Micah, Jada Whyman, Lydia Williams
Defenders: Ellie Carpenter, Steph Catley, Charlotte Grant, Clare Hunt, Alanna Kennedy, Aivi Luik, Courtney Nevin, Clare Polkinghorne
Midfielders: Alex Chidiac, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Katrina Gorry, Chloe Logarzo, Amy Sayer, Emily van Egmond, Clare Wheeler, Tameka Yallop
Forwards: Larissa Crummer, Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler, Emily Gielnik, Sam Kerr, Hayley Raso, Remy Siemsen, Kyah Simon, Cortnee Vine.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.