Jacqui Lambie asks International Criminal Court to investigate senior Australian war crimes allegations

By Karen Barlow
Updated June 20 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 1:20pm
Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie has written to the International Criminal Court asking it to investigate senior Australian Defence Force officers for potential war crimes committed in Afghanistan, but she and her team admits they just want Australia to "properly" investigate the claims.

