The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Canberra weather: Cold ACT morning recorded but no snow forecast for the suburbs

Betina Hughes
Sara Garrity
By Betina Hughes, and Sara Garrity
Updated June 21 2023 - 1:33pm, first published 9:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Early risers in Canberra woke to a chilly minus 7.2 degrees on Wednesday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Betina Hughes

Betina Hughes

Senior producer

It is an exciting time to be in the news industry as there are more ways than ever to reach our communities. Got a story? Email me at betina.hughes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.