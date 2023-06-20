Early risers in Canberra woke to a chilly minus 7.2 degrees on Wednesday morning.
While the ACT enjoyed a relatively warm start to the month, winter began in earnest this week with the temperature on Wednesday morning plunging to depths not seen in years.
It followed a minimum of minus 5.6 degrees on Tuesday.
The temperature is slowly increasing as the day progresses, climbing above zero mid-morning and heading for a top of 12 degrees later in the day.
The Bureau of Meteorology's Miriam Bradbury said, while it was the coldest June morning in more than 35 years, there was a caveat.
It was the coldest in the 15 years since the temperature was first recorded at Canberra Airport, she said.
Prior to this, data was recorded at what the Bureau call Canberra Airport Comparison. The last time a June morning this cold was recorded was in 1986.
"So, we can compare the data but it is not definitive," she said, adding there had been colder temperatures recorded in July in that time.
Ms Bradbury said Canberrans could expect milder temperatures in the days ahead than those experienced over the past few mornings.
"Certainly those overnight minimum temperatures will remain below average for tomorrow morning before pushing slightly above average," she said.
"It will still be very chilly but, I guess, when you compare it to minus seven degrees, it's quite more manageable."
She said clear skies were helping keeping overnight temperatures cool. This also meant that the clouds needed for snow in the suburbs were not present.
The next cold front coming through could bring snow to 1100 metres, which is not quite low enough for snowfall outside your window.
"Unfortunately, it's not going to be quite low enough to get snow there," Ms Bradbury said.
However, in great news for those planning a snowboarding trip, Perisher ski resort has recorded 39cm of snow over the past seven days, with the team looking forward to the prospect of more snow-friendly conditions in the coming days.
"It is shaping up to be a stunning bluebird day at Perisher, with low winds and clear skies, and a max temperature of 3 degrees, make sure to apply your sun cream," a statement from Perisher on Wednesday morning read.
"Temperatures dropped to minus 10 last night, creating perfect conditions for snowmaking, and as a result, we are excited to open more terrain."
Thredbo also recorded a strong night of snowmaking.
"It's set to be a beautiful day with clear skies and light winds so there is no better time to explore the mountain," it said on the resort's website on Wednesday.
Thursday is expected to have a slightly higher minimum temperature of zero, but the chance of rain will keep any illusions of fine weather at bay.
There is a high chance of rain in the late afternoon and evening, with up to 6mm forecast.
The rain is set to carry on through to Friday, but the minimum temperature is expected to stay above zero.
A minimum of 3 degrees and easing showers are expected.
There may be some joy coming from the weekend, with no rain expected and all ambient temperatures forecast to be in the positive numbers.
Both days are expected to be partly cloudy, with a minimum of 2 degrees.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the average minimum temperature for June is 1.1 degrees.
It is an exciting time to be in the news industry as there are more ways than ever to reach our communities. Got a story? Email me at betina.hughes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
