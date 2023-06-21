The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Utopia season 5, episode 3 recap: election commitments and respect at work

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
June 21 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rhonda (Kitty Flanagan) and Tony (Rob Sitch). Photo supplied
Rhonda (Kitty Flanagan) and Tony (Rob Sitch). Photo supplied

Elections are notoriously tough but, as the staff of the Nation Building Authority learn in the third episode of Utopia's new season, getting the government to deliver on those election promises is sometimes no easy feat either.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.