Elections are notoriously tough but, as the staff of the Nation Building Authority learn in the third episode of Utopia's new season, getting the government to deliver on those election promises is sometimes no easy feat either.
The government has just won the election riding on a key promise to give the Nation Building Authority (NBA) independent status and chief executive officer Tony Woodford is eager for them to deliver.
Tony is meeting with government liason Jim Gibson about it today. Erm, scratch that, that's looking like tomorrow now. Jim's had to push the meeting back (there's a lot happening).
Tony's personal assistant Katie also has some exciting news. She's been working the booth for the Animal Rights Party and they won more than 2 per cent of the vote at the weekend. She's hoping there's a Senate seat in their future (but it depends on preferences for the Camping and Cannabis Party).
For Tony, that means it's meat-free lunches from now on (BLT without the B, anyone?).
Jim gets in touch with Tony and assures him they're "sprinting" towards their election commitment but there's a lot happening so he suggests they chat in a couple of weeks.
Whatever will they tell the media in the meantime, though?
That "the government has committed to investigating the feasibility of establishing the NBA as an independent entity during the current term", that's what.
But never mind that, public relations manager Rhonda Stewart is here with more big news. Tony has made the Australian Financial Review's Power List.
Tony isn't too keen on this - he's anticipating a busy period ahead with the transition but Rhonda says who knows when that might be happening. And it's looking like the government still wants oversight over the NBA.
While Tony is busy chasing the government on their election commitment (and preparing for the AFR photo shoot), the rest of the office is taking respect-at-work training (Tony, respectfully, declined to take part).
Beverley Sadler from Human Resources tells the NBA staff it's inappropriate to ask coworkers questions about their personal lives - that includes discussing what they did on the weekend.
The training proves to be a bit of a hindrance to what appears to be developing romance between chief operating officer Nat Russell and visiting consultant Jonathan.
After learning that Jonathan might be interested in her, Nat tries to find out if he has a partner from NBA's receptionist Courtney but Courtney thinks it's a respect in the workplace test and refuses to say anything.
At the end of the day, there's good news all round though (sort of). The Animal Rights Party will be getting that Senate seat and the Prime Minister is onboard with an independent NBA.
And Jim says he wants Tony to work out the details - by the next election.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.