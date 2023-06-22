The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Federal government exploring governance change at Cricket Australia

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
June 23 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cricket ACT chairman Greg Boorer.
Cricket ACT chairman Greg Boorer.

Federal politicians are considering the extraordinary step of intervening in the makeup of Cricket Australia to facilitate historic changes to the organisation's governance structure.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.