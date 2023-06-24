More Canberra households will soon have access to sustainable energy with financial assistance from the government.
Further budget funding to the territory's sustainable household scheme aims to provide cost-of-living support while helping the ACT reach its target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045.
More home owners will be assisted with upgrading heating and cooling to fully electric, installing hot water pumps and electric stove tops, and with purchasing electric vehicles and necessary charging infrastructure.
The scheme has already helped 13,000 Canberra households with up front costs of energy efficiency upgrades, with an investment now totalling $280 million.
Since September 2021, it has offered interest-free loans up to $15,000 to eligible households.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr thanked the ACT for being on board with a sustainable future.
"Under this next phase of the scheme, we're helping Canberrans transition from gas to electricity by upgrading their electrical appliances," Mr Barr said.
MORE A.C.T. BUDGET 23-24 NEWS:
"This will have an enormous impact on the sustainability of Canberra households and will also have a positive impact on family budgets."
The government has also announced $70 million to help electrify public sector operations.
The funding aims to replace gas with electric heating and hot water systems in government buildings like schools, hospitals, emergency services and offices.
First upgrades are set for Manuka Pool, Weetangera Primary School and the Gungahlin Joint Emergency Services Centre.
The budget will provide further investment to expand Canberra's public electric vehicle charging network to help reach 180 public chargers by 2025.
Minister for Water, Energy and Emissions Reduction Shane Rattenbury said Canberrans were embracing the shift to sustainable driving, with almost 5000 electric vehicles now on our roads.
"We will continue to support this transition by investing in more public charging stations to make charging more convenient and accessible," Mr Rattenbury said.
Finally, home owners who hold a pensioner concession card, a veterans gold card or a health care card, can access a 50 per cent rebate up to $2,500 to install rooftop solar from July 1.
And an additional 50 per cent rebate up to $2,500 to install energy efficient products.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.