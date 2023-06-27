The Canberra Times
ACT government to spend $50 million on transfer of Calvary Public Hospital Bruce in 2023-24 budget

Lucy Bladen
Lucy Bladen
Updated June 27 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 5:00pm
There will be nearly $50 million on the transfer of Calvary Public Hospital Bruce to the ACT government in the ACT budget delivered by Chief Minister Andrew Barr, inset. Pictures by Elesa Kurtz, Sitthixay Ditthavong
There will be nearly $50 million spent on the transfer of Calvary Public Hospital Bruce, budget papers have revealed.

