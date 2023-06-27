There will be nearly $50 million spent on the transfer of Calvary Public Hospital Bruce, budget papers have revealed.
The ACT government will also spend $64 million over the next two years on the design work for a new hospital for the Bruce site.
The new hospital is a key commitment in the territory's 2023-24 budget, which is expected to cost $1 billion and be finished by 2030.
Over the next year, the government has allocated $49.7 million to the transfer of the Bruce public hospital to Canberra Health Services.
This funding will go towards a transition management team, ICT infrastructure, major medical equipment and establishing a provision for additional unforeseen ICT expenses.
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith told the Assembly on Tuesday that more than 1500 staff from the Bruce hospital had committed to transferring to Canberra Health Services. This is about 84 per cent of the workforce.
The government is expected to take control of the hospital next week but transition work will continue beyond that.
"While there has been and remains much to do before July 3, it is important to note there is an array of activities that can be completed over the next 12 months," Ms Stephen-Smith said.
READ MORE ACT BUDGET 2023-24:
But the budget does not include any estimates for compensation the government will be required to provide Calvary following the compulsory acquisition.
"Due to ongoing negotiations, the estimates for 2023-24 does not include the impact of transitioning services at the North Canberra Hospital from Calvary Healthcare to Canberra Health Services," budget papers say.
The hospital will be renamed North Canberra Hospital following the transition. The budget has also allocated $2.5 million to upgrading and replacing equipment at the hospital.
There will be $250,000 spent for a feasibility study for a safe assessment area for mental health patients presenting at the North Canberra Hospital's emergency department.
The budget has also revealed plans for a new palliative care ward at Canberra Hospital. There will be $15.5 million spent over the next four years and the ward will have 12 beds.
There will also be $1.6 million spent over two years to design a voluntary assisted dying scheme for the ACT.
Health is one of the focus areas in the budget, Chief Minister Andrew Barr has said. It is also the biggest area of expenditure with more than $2 billion allocated each year in the forward estimates.
Other key investments, already announced, include $124 million over four years for staffing at the expansion of Canberra Hospital and nearly $16 million to expand paediatric services, including a "hospital in the home" program.
There will also be $13.5 million spent on elective surgeries in the next financial year.
The Garran Surge Centre will also be removed and this is expected to cost $4 million.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.