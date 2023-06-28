People who face serious dangerous driving charges are expected to lose a presumption in favour of bail in a proposed law change the ACT government is expected to support.
Labor backbencher Marisa Paterson introduced a bill to amend the Bail Act 1992 to the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.
The bill would remove the presumption for bail for people charged with culpable driving, driving at police, and furious, reckless or dangerous driving.
"Currently, persons who have committed the most serious driving offences are provided a presumption for bail, irrespective of repeat offences," an explanatory statement tabled in the Assembly said.
"Culpable, furious, reckless or dangerous driving of motor vehicles and driving of a motor vehicle at a police, creates a very substantial risk of serious harm to the community."
An Assembly committee inquiry into dangerous driving this year recommended the ACT change the bail laws to have a neutral presumption of bail for serious driving offences.
Dr Paterson told the Assembly dangerous driving had plagued Canberra's community and it was important to act quickly to change the laws.
"Many of these people are repeat offenders, out on bail for very similar, often aggravated, offences. This amendment will require the judiciary to not presume bail, and to assess all the available evidence in the bail application as to the public safety risks that this person may present," Dr Paterson said.
"Shifting the presumption of bail to a neutral one for these most serious dangerous driving offences will position these crimes alongside manslaughter, sexual assault crimes and drug trafficking crimes."
MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS:
Drivers caught speeding and street racing now face tougher penalties following significant pressure that forced the ACT government to act on road safety.
Motorists face having their licence automatically suspended if they are caught speeding more than 45kmh over the limit, while street racers will face jail terms for the first time.
The laws, which act on a key coronial recommendation, were passed in June.
Eighteen people were killed on Canberra's roads in 2022, the highest since 2010, while two people have died so far this year.
The Canberra Times last year campaigned for the coroner's recommendations from the inquest into Blake Corney's death to be adopted nationally, which included more stringent medical assessments and reporting as well as faster take up of modern truck safety technology.
Blake Corney was killed in a major rear-end collision on the Monaro Highway in July 2018 by a truck driver who likely had sleep apnoea for five years and whose doctor knew of his condition.
The government has said it would take a year for the medical reporting scheme to come into effect.
The ACT government will also consider expanding and reforming access to restorative justice schemes and report back to the Legislative Assembly by the end of the year, after agreeing to a motion moved by Dr Paterson on Wednesday.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.