The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT Labor's Marisa Paterson pushes for bail law changes to tackle dangerous driving

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
June 29 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor backbencher Marisa Paterson, who has introduced a bill to amend bail laws for dangerous driving offences. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Labor backbencher Marisa Paterson, who has introduced a bill to amend bail laws for dangerous driving offences. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

People who face serious dangerous driving charges are expected to lose a presumption in favour of bail in a proposed law change the ACT government is expected to support.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.