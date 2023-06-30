The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Brindabella Christian College wind up action ends with payout for parents

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
July 1 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wind up action against Brindabella Christian College has been resolved after the school paid former parents $24,000. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Wind up action against Brindabella Christian College has been resolved after the school paid former parents $24,000. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Brindabella Christian School will not be wound up after it paid former parents $24,000 to bring Federal Court legal action to an end.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.