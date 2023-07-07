The future of the Queanbeyan club that helped launch the Canberra Raiders is in serious danger after the Blues were forced to forfeit their Canberra Raiders Cup clash.
The Blues were scheduled to face the Belconnen United Sharks at NSWRL Headquarters in Bruce on Saturday before pulling the pin on Friday morning.
It is a stark fall from grace for the Blues, who reached last year's grand final and have won a record 26 first grade premierships in Canberra's premier rugby league competition since their inception in 1928.
The Blues are working on a strategic plan with the CRRL and evaluating recruitment and retention policies to ensure they can field teams in both grades next year, which is a major condition in the exemption.
Simon Woolford returned to the helm of the Blues this year determined to add to the premierships he won with the club in 2014-15.
But they have slipped to seventh on the table with just two wins so far this season.
The Blues' Katrina Fanning Shield side has also forfeited their match scheduled with the Harden Worhawks at NSWRL HQ on Saturday.
The fortunes are vastly different across town with the Sam Williams-led Queanbeyan Kangaroos on top of the Canberra Raiders Cup ladder with 10 wins from as many games.
