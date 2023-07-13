The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Michael Rigo granted bail on charges alleging historical sex abuse

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated July 14 2023 - 2:33pm, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A former Australian rules umpiring coach allegedly pretended to be a police officer and lured a teenage boy to "private places" to sexually assault him.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.