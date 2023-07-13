A police officer had his hand on a car before its driver allegedly ran him down and injured him at the Australian National University, a court has heard.
The alleged offender, a former national Muay Thai champion, is now behind bars.
"It's a serious event," magistrate Glenn Theakston said as he remanded Kaleen woman Felicity Loiterton, 30, in custody on Thursday.
"If it occurred once, it could occur again."
Documents tendered to the ACT Magistrates Court describe how police in Acton spotted a red Audi A4 with a flat tyre about 4.25pm on Monday.
Police signalled for the station wagon to stop but the driver allegedly fled into a cul-de-sac near the ANU College of Arts and Social Sciences building.
A senior constable used his police vehicle to block the exit and walked towards the Audi, while signalling and shouting at the driver to stop.
He saw two people in the car and noted the driver, who is believed to have been Loiterton, was wearing a yellow high-visibility top.
Rather than stopping, Loiterton allegedly reversed the Audi into a kerb.
When the officer then placed a hand on the bonnet, Loiterton allegedly accelerated forwards and knocked the senior constable off his feet.
She is then accused of taking off from the university at high speed, leaving the officer with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police found the vehicle, which was later abandoned, that night in Cook.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
Investigators revealed on Tuesday that Loiterton was wanted in relation to the incident, releasing a picture of her and urging her to hand herself in.
That is what Loiterton ultimately did, surrendering to City Police Station about 9.30am on Thursday.
When she faced court a few hours later, charged with driving at police, failing to stop as directed and assaulting a front-line community service provider, Loiterton did not enter pleas.
Defence lawyer Adrian McKenna sought bail, conceding the 30-year-old initially put her "head in the sand" when police revealed she was wanted.
However, Mr McKenna said Loiterton had subsequently taken the proactive step of contacting him and making arrangements to surrender.
He noted her criminal record was not lengthy and that she had no history of failing to appear, adding that she had "a strong support network".
Mr McKenna said the martial artist had re-engaged with Muay Thai training in recent times, while also working as a rigger and caring for her two children.
These things, he told the court, gave her motivation to stay out of strife.
"It's a risk worth taking, given what's at stake," Mr McKenna said of bail
Prosecutor Hannah Mitchell had indicated she would oppose bail by arguing Loiterton was likely to, among other things, commit crimes and endanger the community.
Mr Theakston made his decision without needing to hear from her in detail, saying he was concerned about the risk Loiterton posed to the public.
The magistrate noted police had found suspected illicit substances in the abandoned Audi after seizing and impounding it.
This worried him because Loiterton was still on a good behaviour order, which he imposed last October, for offences that included sale or supply of drugs.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.