The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Muay Thai champion Felicity Loiterton sentenced by ACT court for series of drug, weapon offences in Canberra

TV
By Toby Vue
Updated October 13 2022 - 7:19am, first published 7:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Martial artist Felicity Loiterton was on Thursday sentenced for a series of drug and weapon offences. Picture Instagram

A national Muay Thai champion has been spared further jail time for a series of drug and weapon offences in Canberra after her lawyer said it was a "classic case" of illicit substances causing her "downhill spiral".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.