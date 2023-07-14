The Canberra Times
ACT backs raising criminal responsibility age but not too far, focus groups found

July 14 2023 - 8:30pm
An inquiry has made 23 recommendations for changes to the government's criminal responsibility age change bill. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
A move to raise the age of criminal responsibility in the ACT to 13 has broad support, but pushing it higher is likely to face resistance, focus group research found.

