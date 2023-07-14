The Canberra Times
Handmade Canberra Market issues call for Salvos blanket drive

Megan Doherty
Megan Doherty
July 15 2023 - 5:30am
Major Brett Gallagher from the Salvation Army with Handmade Market founder Julie Nichols. Picture by Karleen Minney
Now is the time to start fossicking through your cupboards for spare, good quality blankets, coats, scarves or gloves to donate to the blanket drive for the Salvation Army as part of the Handmade Canberra Market later this month.

