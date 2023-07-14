Now is the time to start fossicking through your cupboards for spare, good quality blankets, coats, scarves or gloves to donate to the blanket drive for the Salvation Army as part of the Handmade Canberra Market later this month.
Market founder Julie Nichols has again teamed up with the Salvos to make the market the drop-off point for the blanket drive, which is really an anything-to-keep-people-warm-in-a-Canberra-winter drive.
During the next Handmade Market an Exhibition Park in Canberra, visitors can shop but also drop off warm items for donation to the Salvos, including good-quality blankets, sleeping bags and clothes.
If you don't have any spare, you can also drop off new toiletry items to be distributed to those in need.
Ms Nichols said the collaboration with the Salvation Army started last winter when 400 blankets were donated.
"And then we had a very short deadline to organise it, because it was the first year back after COVID," she said.
"This year we've been able to put out the word a lot earlier, so we've got our fingers crossed that we can easily reach that amount.
"But we're not just looking for blankets. We're looking for coats, jackets, beanies, gloves - anything that is going to keep people warm.
"Everything does stay here in the area and local region."
Ms Nichols said it was a no-brainer to help the Salvos support the vulnerable during winter.
"We live in such a cold area and our community is just so supportive and loving and they really get on board each year," she said.
And the blankets and other items are warmly received, according to the Salvation Army's Major Brett Gallagher, who says they will be part of emergency relief distribution to those in need.
"We're seeing the demand ramp up this year because of the cost-of-living pressures," he said.
"More people are coming to our services who have never come to us before. And many people now not able to put on the heater at home, so things like blankets are going to be helpful, so they can at least be warm at home.
"And also for those who are still living on the streets - they need those blankets as well."
Major Gallagher said it was a great partnership between the Salvos and Handmade Market.
"The donations build up our stocks that have been depleted from last year and we then have a store of blankets that we can distribute," he said.
The Handmade Market is at Exhibition Park in Canberra on Saturday and Sunday, July 29 and 30, from 10am to 4pm during which donations to the blanket drive can be dropped off.
Ms Nichols said the market this time had 260 stalls, including 42 new outlets.
"We always make sure we have every price range covered," she said.
"Just because it's handmade and unique, doesn't mean it has to be expensive. So, just come along and have fun and have a look at everything and enjoy it. And bring a blanket!"
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
