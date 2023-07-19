The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Exclusive

Kathryn Campbell suspended without pay from AUKUS job after robodebt report findings

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
July 20 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kathryn Campbell has been suspended without pay from her lucrative senior AUKUS job, making her the first senior head to roll after the robodebt royal commission's findings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.