The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Canberra's Barbie fans flock to films preview screening at Palace Cinema

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
Updated July 19 2023 - 8:08pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The countdown was over for Barbie fans on Wednesday night, as crowds flocked to cinemas to see the preview screenings of the highly-anticipated film.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.