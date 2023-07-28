Campbell's resignation wasn't entirely surprising. The disgraced top bureaucrat had faced two weeks of intense scrutiny following the robodebt royal commission's damning report, with The Canberra Times revealing she had been quietly suspended without pay not long after the report came out. As the former Department of Human Services secretary, Campbell had overseen the implementation of robodebt, and the report found that, on the weight of evidence, she failed to act despite having information that the income averaging scheme was illegal.

