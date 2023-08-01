After one of the hottest Julys, Canberra will continue to welcome warm and dry weather for the next couple of days and most of August.
The Bureau of Meteorology is expecting maximum temperatures between 17 and 19 degrees until Friday.
"[Max temperatures] are four to six degrees warmer than August average temperature," a Bureau spokesperson said.
While today's 6-degree morning felt like minus 1 degrees, a sunny top of 17 degrees will take over in the afternoon.
On Wednesday, it will be partly cloudy with a low of 2 degrees and a top of 17 degrees. There is also a chance of morning fog and light winds.
We're in for a thrilling top of 19 degrees on Thursday, with some patches of frost and chance of fog in the morning. It will be a mostly sunny day with light to medium winds.
However, the Bureau is expecting a cold front late on Friday or early Saturday.
There is a 50 per cent chance of rain on the partly cloudy Friday, most likely in the afternoon and evening.
"Wet conditions on Friday and Saturday with the passage of the cold front, then a couple of degrees temperature drop during the weekend," a spokesperson said. "But it will still remain above seasonal average, which is 13 degrees for Canberra in August."
In July, daytime temperatures had been well above the average.
The Bureau said last month was one of the 10 warmest Julys on record, since 1910, for east and south of Australia.
"Minimum night-time temperatures have also been very much above average across eastern Australia," a spokesperson said.
They said Tasmania had its warmest July on record, about 2 degrees above the 1961-1990 average. Hobart had its warmest July night on record in 137 years of observations on July 13 at 13 degrees.
A Bureau spokesperson said August temperatures are very likely to be above the expected median for almost all of Australia.
For the next three months, the Bureau expects warmer and dryer conditions than the seasonal averages all over the continent. Similarly, minimum temperatures for the next three months are very likely to be above median.
Additionally, chances of rainfall is also likely to be average until October in south-east NSW, including the ACT.
While the final set of local metrics are still to fully confirm it, all the indicators suggest this coming summer will be fiercely, unrelentingly hot.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
