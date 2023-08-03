Margaret Hendry School opens new extension to make space for 1200 students

Margaret Hendry School is destined to become one of the largest primary schools in Canberra after a new double-storey building and extra play space opened this term.
The new facility which includes a kitchen and multi-purpose science, technology and art rooms will accommodate a further 600 kindergarten to year six students, bringing the school's total capacity to 1200.
The building boom in Gungahlin will continue with the opening of a new high school in Kenny, a high school next to Margaret Hendry School and a new college next to Gold Creek School in Nicholls.
Education Minister Yvette Berry said Gungahlin was one of the fastest growing areas in the country.
"Expanding and building new schools in this area has been an important part of making sure that we meet the needs of existing students but also students into the future," Ms Berry said.
The new wing of the school is double storey with an accessible lift. It includes a STEAM centre, which stands for science, technology, engineering, arts and maths.
Principal Kate Woods said the students had access to a makerspace in the original part of the school but will now have specialised spaces for digital technology such as 3D printers and will be able to do more science experiments.
"The inclusion of a kitchen is fantastic because we have really fantastic gardens throughout the school that we produce food for the children to come up and work with and eat.
"So we're really looking forward to the opportunity to work with food and talk about health and nutrition with our children as well in this space."
Margaret Hendry School opened in 2019 as the first school to built to align with the Education Directorate's future of education strategy. The school had a drop in enrolments between 2020 and 2021 as some parents raised concerns over bullying, suspensions and low academic achievement.
The 2022 school climate survey showed only half of teachers were satisfied students were getting a good education and 44 per cent agreed that student behaviour was well-managed.
Ms Woods said the school had a drop of enrolments due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the school had improved its culture through the positive behaviours for learning program.
"We have a gorgeous school culture that is formed on the basis of our pillar of love, which is about love for self, love for others, love for learning and love for country."
Ms Woods said the school had continued with its inquiry-based approach.
"There's a lot of collaboration that's supported in the inquiry approach that allows us to bring in experts in different fields to work with children as well to deepen their learning in specific areas."
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
