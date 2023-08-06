The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Catherine Althaus | What should be the purpose of public service?

By Catherine Althaus
August 7 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bill Nighy at the premiere of Living in 2022. Picture Getty Images
Bill Nighy at the premiere of Living in 2022. Picture Getty Images

Spoiler alerts ahead. Living is a remake of Akira Kurosawa's 1952 film Ikiru, or To Live.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.