The two-year Penrith experiment in the John I Dent Cup is set to come to an end on Saturday.
The Emus will play their final game of a disappointing season when they host minor premiers Vikings at Nepean Rugby Park.
Penrith have not won a first-grade game in two years and have struggled across all grades. After playing finals in colts and women's last season, the club's performances went backwards in 2023.
Colts and women have both missed the finals, while the men's second grade side was booted out of the competition in round four after three-straight forfeits.
There have been few positives for the first grade side, with the team registering a -703 points differential with one game to play. The Emus were defeated by Vikings 111-17 earlier in the year.
Given the lack of progress, the ACT clubs have expressed a desire to end the partnership with the Emus and revert back to a six-team competition in 2024. ACT Rugby Union officials will hold meetings with Penrith in the coming weeks to discuss a path forward. Penrith president Gary McColl did not respond to requests for comment.
Vikings will travel to Penrith eager to register their first victory in a month but with little else on the line. The side has already wrapped up the minor premiership and will play in next Saturday's major semi-final.
The stakes will be much higher at Phillip, when Royals play Gungahlin with second spot on the line. The winner will face Tuggeranong, while the loser will take on Wests in the minor semi-final.
The Eagles have enjoyed a late-season resurgence with victories over the Lions and Vikings in recent weeks.
While they have benefited from the return of their Brumbies stars, the arrival of a quartet of Americans has also helped Gungahlin take their game to the next level.
Cassh Maluia, Ryan James, Payton Ilalio and Ronan Murphy have made an instant impact on the field and coach Locky McCaffrey said the group will play a key role in the team's push for the title.
"They were keen as mustard to travel to Australia and grow their rugby careers," McCaffrey said.
"It all came together nicely, they've fit in like a glove, both on and off the field. The group is hanging out with the Eagles boys off the field and exploring what Canberra and Australia have to offer.
"They're also bringing a level of professionalism to the squad with their training standards and extras before and after training. It's been a good opportunity for the amateur players who want to go pro to see their training standards day in, day out."
The recruitment came as a result of McCaffrey's ties to the US through his stint playing for the Austin Gilgronis in the Major League Rugby competition.
The players have come from divergent backgrounds, however have thrived since arriving in Canberra. They recently had the chance to meet US Ambassador Caroline Kennedy and the Eagles are hoping to set up a permanent pipeline for American players.
McCaffrey played alongside Murphy and Ilalio and against James, but Maluia's path to rugby has been totally different.
The centre was an Amercian football star in high school and a standout for the University of Wyoming as a college student. He was drafted by the New England Patriots and spent the 2020 season with the team.
The 24-year-old was spotted playing touch footy and quickly caught the eye of US scouts. It didn't take him long to fall in love with the game and he now plays for the American Raptors in the Super Rugby Americas competition.
While he is yet to make his US Test debut, McCaffrey feels it's only a matter of time.
"He was playing touch footy at the park and wanted to give rugby union a go," McCaffrey said. "He's transitioned across for an opportunity with the Raptors and has really impressed them.
"He's a great power athlete who's very strong and moving in the right direction with his passing, distributing and rugby knowledge.
"I'd be really surprised if all four boys weren't playing in the American team in the next 12 months. They're eager to learn and be better players and that puts them in good stead moving forward."
John I Dent Cup: Royals v Gungahlin at Phillip Oval, Saturday 3.05pm; Penrith v Vikings at Nepean Rugby Park, Saturday 3.05pm; Queanbeyan v Uni-Norths at Campese Field, Saturday 3.05pm
Premier XVs: Royals v Gungahlin at Phillip Oval, Saturday 1.40pm; Penrith bt ViQueens via forfeit; Uni-Norths bt Queanbeyan via forfeit
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
