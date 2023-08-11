The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

NRL: Ricky Stuart warns of repeat Canberra Raiders performance against Melbourne Storm

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated August 11 2023 - 12:52pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Storm will eat the Raiders alive if Canberra plays like they did last week against Wests Tigers. Picture by Les Smith
The Storm will eat the Raiders alive if Canberra plays like they did last week against Wests Tigers. Picture by Les Smith

Eaten alive. That's what faces the Canberra Raiders in Melbourne if they reproduce their performance against the Wests Tigers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.