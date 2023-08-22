Canberra United is set to lock in McKellar Park for all of its home games this season despite the A-League Women's push to play a blockbuster round one in major stadiums across Australia.
In an attempt to capitalise on Matildas momentum, the Australian Professional Leagues has announced a move to a massive opening day, featuring games at bigger-than-regularly-used venues including the new 40,000-seat venue in Sydney.
Canberra will start its campaign on the road with a clash against Adelaide United at the South Australian World Cup venue on October 15.
When they return home, the club is expected to play all of its games at its traditional base at McKellar rather than investigating the option to move some to the largest rectangular venue in the capital - Canberra Stadium.
The rest of the ALW draw is expected to be published later this week as the competition moves to a full home-and-away 22-round season for the first time.
The timing of the change is perfect given Australia is still basking in the Matildas hype of the past month, and ALW clubs are hoping that translates into increased crowds and interest in their games.
Canberra launched its membership campaign two weeks ago and has been flooded with requests off the back of the Matildas' success.
And the league is taking a punt on bigger venues for round one, with A-Leagues commissioner Nick Garcia declaring the APL had "set our sights on record-breaking domestic attendances for the opening weekend".
"We know there is a huge appetite for football in Australia and New Zealand right now, so if you loved the last month, then come and be part of what will be a very special experience," he said.
The weekend of October 14-15 will be a standalone women's round, with the A-League Men kicking off a week later.
The big-venue fixturing heeds the call of legendary Matilda Elise Kellond-Knight, who piled pressure on league chiefs to use the Women's World Cup to catapult the domestic game forward.
"I keep preaching: they need to make a good product," the 113-cap Matildas midfielder said.
"Last season, where games [were] out far away in rural areas, in poor stadiums, poor pitches, the TV viewing, using minimal cameras where it's close viewing, and it's not conducive to the user - people don't want that product."
All matches will be shown live and free by broadcasters 10 Play and Paramount Plus.
Kick-off times are yet to be released, while the full fixture will be revealed later this week.
- with AAP
Saturday. October 14
Central Coast Mariners v Newcastle Jets - Gosford
Sydney FC v Western Sydney Wanderers FC - Moore Park
Perth Glory v Western United - Macedonia Park
Sunday. October 15
Wellington Phoenix v Melbourne City - Wellington
Adelaide United v Canberra United - Adelaide
Melbourne Victory v Brisbane Roar - TBC.
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
