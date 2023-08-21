If you ever need a reminder of just how infectious Matildas-mania was throughout the past couple of weeks, just ask Kelsey-Lee Barber.
The javelin world champion was in Europe deep in preparation to defend her crown in Budapest this week but even she was swept up in the moment.
As one of Australia's greatest female athletes, Barber has spent the past few years determined to give back and inspire the next generation of girls.
It's why she and husband Mike have spent so much time coaching and mentoring since moving up to Queensland in 2021 as they look to lay the foundation for sustained success among the country's throwers.
So with the Matildas inspiring Australians young and old, Barber has been watching closely to see what lessons she can take from the team's World Cup heroics.
"It's hard to miss," Barber says of the Matildas success. "Everyone here is following and they've been showcased around the world. We need more of it, it's wonderful to see the support the Matildas are getting and I'd love to see that transfer across to multiple sports.
"We've got an opportunity to be role models in sport. Walking away from it at the end, I'd love to say I've been a positive role model and showcased to young girls to be active and strive for big dreams, whether in sport or not."
Barber spent much of her life in Canberra before moving to Brisbane to take advantage of the warmer weather and the increased investment in facilities in Queensland.
Barber has noticed a buzz in the atmosphere in Brisbane over the past couple of years as the city builds towards the 2032 Olympics.
The Canberran's journey to a world title started as a nine-year-old attending the Sydney Olympics and she has spent the following two decades chasing her dreams.
The Women's World Cup captivated the nation like no other since the 2000 Games and she feels the Brisbane Olympics will provide the next opportunity for Australia to be swept up in a sporting wave of that magnitude.
"Sydney had a huge impact on sport in Australia," she said. "It was my first experience of what the Olympic Games meant and what sat with me was I wanted to win a gold medal in the future.
"The Olympics were great for athletics and I can already feel the momentum building for 2032. If we keep rolling ahead and keep building, with how well Australia does sport, it can be another exceptional Olympic Games that sits alongside, if not above, the impact Sydney had."
Barber enters Wednesday night's qualifying round at the world championships on the back of a mixed preparation.
The 31-year-old acknowledges her recent performances have not been up to scratch, but she's been in this position on multiple occasions and knows how to deliver on the big stage.
The first goal is to safely progress to Saturday's final, once there it will be about producing one perfect throw.
Barber has a knack for delivering under pressure, winning gold at last year's Commonwealth Games with her final throw. The effort relegated fellow Australian Mackenzie Little to silver, however the 26-year-old has taken her performances to another level this season.
The competition has motivated Barber to continue challenging herself and she's not feeling any additional pressure as she chases a third-straight world title.
"I have the last couple of years to thank for that," she said. "I've gone in with some success but not an ideal preparation. I've had a few scenarios where I felt that pressure and expectation and I'm much better for it this year.
"From immediately post-last season, the goal this season was the three-peat. That's been the story from the start and it helps me prepare and block out the external noise. It helps me get back to focusing on what I can do, how I can do it best and where I'll get my results from."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
