Australia javelin star Kelsey-Lee Barber has defended her World Athletics Championships title with a stunning performance in Oregon.
In delivering a 2022 world-leading throw of 66.91 metres on Saturday (AEST), the former Canberra talent became the first woman to win back-to-back javelin world championships gold medals.
Australia teammate Mackenzie Little led early on in the competition with a personal best of 63.22m, however, she was overtaken late and eventually finished fifth.
USA's Kara Winger secured the silver, with Japan's Jaruka Kitaguchi in third.
Barber's victory comes after she claimed gold at the 2019 World Athletics Championships.
The athlete has joined Cathy Freeman, Jana Pittman and Sally Pearson as the only Australians to win two world championships.
The victory continues an impressive run for Barber, the javelin thrower overcoming a patchy build-up to last year's Tokyo Olympics to claim a bronze medal.
She moved to Brisbane earlier this year, the shift helping Barber to continue to deliver on the world stage.
The athlete became the third Australian to secure a medal at the 2022 World Championships and the second to claim gold.
Barber will now turn her focus to next week's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
The 30-year-old is looking to complete her medal set in the competition, having previously won silver and bronze medals in 2018 and 2014.
