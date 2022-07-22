A shortage of referees is forcing the postponement of games in Canberra's top soccer leagues, as pressure mounts for the peak body to find a solution.
So far two games have been postponed due to the referee shortage in the territory, with the first being an NPLW game between Tuggeranong United and Canberra United Academy last weekend.
The latest postponement comes in the men's second flight, the CPL, where a game between Tuggeranong United and Canberra White Eagles FC scheduled for Saturday had to be postponed.
A multitude of factors have been blamed for the shortage facing the soccer community: abuse, recruitment, retention, low pay, and a lack of investment in training and support.
The situation has grown more dire over the past three years due to COVID-19 coming into the mix.
Capital Football chief executive Chris Gardiner said the association took the referee shortage very seriously, and were seeking solutions.
"Capital Football is aware that we are facing very significant challenges for refereeing and referee coverage in Canberra, whilst the challenge facing referee retention and recruitment is multifaceted," he said.
"Whilst it does not help address immediate club frustrations with game coverage, in response to these issues, [we are] developing actions to be announced in the next several days.
"And a plan for 2023 to address multiple factors impacting refereeing numbers, qualifications and availability."
Clubs with the funds to do so have tried to solve the problem themselves, by offering, in one instance, double the pay for referees to officiate their games.
This proved the final straw last week, and Capital Football stepped in and wrote a memorandum to the competition regulations prohibiting clubs from paying officials more than the fees it set out.
Pay aside, each year up to 40 per cent of referees leave the game in the region and abuse remains one of the leading reasons why.
Last season a CPL side were handed the biggest fine in Canberra's soccer history, with Queanbeyan City Football Club docked 24 competition points after spectators hurled a barrage of abuse at a referee.
Capital Football hoped the message was loud and clear on its zero-tolerance approach to referee abuse by the ruling.
But it seems it was not a big enough deterrent. Another club in one of the game's top leagues is due to face the disciplinary board soon for a similar offence by club spectators.
One coach affected by the referee shortage this weekend is Tuggeranong United CPL coach Mitch Stevens.
He believes the solution to stopping the referee abuse aspect lies in creating a more inclusive environment in the code's community, as it might help recruitment and retention issues.
"There is an awful lot to consider, it isn't one easy fix considering how tough COVID was," he said.
"I would love to see a more inclusive environment, not just amongst referees but the whole football community.
"I would love to see post game functions where the two teams and two clubs and the refs get together after, I think that inclusiveness could encourage more people to join and become referees."
Adding to the region's referee shortage, and complicating the issue, is the vacancy in Capital Football's head of referees position.
The former head of referees vacated the role in late May, and a replacement has yet to be found to continue the charge to address the officiating shortage in a full time capacity.
This has meant that a combination of Capital Football employees and referee volunteers have been overseeing the department, and trying to manage the shortage issues plaguing the region.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
