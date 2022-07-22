The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra's referee crisis postpones two soccer games

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
July 22 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra's soccer referee shortage has resulted in two game postponements at the top level. Picture: Getty Images

A shortage of referees is forcing the postponement of games in Canberra's top soccer leagues, as pressure mounts for the peak body to find a solution.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.