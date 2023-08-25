Not coming to a cinema near you: the films that never got released

Some films that were finished (or very nearly finished) but got shelved. Accounts often vary as to why: truth in Hollywood can be murky at best. And in the age of the internet you never know what might show up, authorised or not. Here are a few.
Shot in 1995, this black and white, largely improvised indie film featured Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire, both of whom sued to prevent its release. One story is that the stars felt misled, thinking it would be cut down to a short film; a producer's version is they were concerned it would hurt their images as much of their dialogue was offensive. A settlement was reached: a shortened version was released outside North America.
The 1994 adaptation of the Marvel comic was an "ashcan" film, commissioned by producer Bernd Eichinger so he could hold on to the film rights. B-movie legend Roger Corman produced the film for a very low $1 million. There was some publicity and a trailer but it didn't get released. Eichinger co-produced two later Fantastic Four movies that together cost well over $200 million.
This one was scheduled for a 2017 release but was shelved after some screenings when its star, comedian Louis CK, had sexual misconduct allegations made against him. He plays Glen, the father of a teenage girl (Chloe Grace Moretz) who falls into a relationship with an older director (John Malkovich). Louis CK apparently bought the rights to the film back but it hasn't been released.
Netflix shelved this film, shot in 2018, after sexual abuse allegations were made against its star, Kevin Spacey, who played gay writer Gore Vidal. The film apparently contained scenes with Vidal trying to seduce a younger man which would have been seen as especially problematic given the allegations.
Leslie Grace played the title character in this DC superhero movie intended for streaming that cost more than $90 million. Reasons given for cancelling its planned 2022 release included included that it was not good enough and not worth additional time and money, that Warner Bros wanted to focus on big-screen releases, and that using it as a tax write-off was of most benefit to the studio.
