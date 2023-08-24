Canberra United will have to win on the road to remain in touch with their A-League Women's rivals during a challenging start to the upcoming season.
The draw was unveiled on Thursday, with league officials planning a host of blockbuster matches to build on the momentum from the Women's World Cup.
Canberra United will play four of their first five games away from home, a round three clash with Perth Glory at McKellar Park sitting in the middle of the stretch.
The A-League Women's season has expanded to a full 22 game home and away draw for the first time, with Canberra opening their account in Adelaide on October 15 and concluding in Brisbane on March 30.
Capital Football has been thrilled with early membership sales and hope to draw big crowds to McKellar Park this season.
There will be plenty of content for Canberra fans throughout the holiday period, with United playing at home on December 23 and 30, and January 13 and 21.
The matches will be played in family-friendly time slots, with all of the side's home games kicking off at either 4pm or 5pm, with one 2pm start.
The season will open with a standalone round on October 14 and 15, with Central Coast Mariners to face rivals Newcastle Jets in their first game in the competition.
Sydney FC will also host Western Sydney Wanderers for the derby at Sydney Football Stadium. The return match will be held at Parramatta as a double-header with the men.
