The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
In Depth

Meet Max Chandler-Mather: the man getting under Anthony Albanese's skin

Justine Landis-Hanley
By Justine Landis-Hanley
Updated August 28 2023 - 8:52am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There's a hole in Max Chandler-Mather's shoe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine Landis-Hanley

Justine Landis-Hanley

Federal politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter at The Canberra Times, with an interest in integrity, regulation, and social services. Contact me with tips and feedback at justine.landishanley@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.