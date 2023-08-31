The Canberra Times
Adam Fennessy appointed Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry secretary

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated August 31 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 3:20pm
Incoming Agriculture secretary Adam Fennessy. Picture supplied
Former Victorian Public Sector Commissioner Adam Fennessy has been appointed on the Prime Minister's recommendation to replace the retiring Andrew Metcalfe as secretary for the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry.

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

