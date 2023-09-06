The Canberra Times
Weekender: September 7-10, 2023: Lifeline Bookfair, GAMMA Expo and more

September 7 2023 - 9:00am
Dorothy Dockett, left, and Julie McNamara sorting books for the Lifeline Bookfair. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Lifeline Bookfair

Lifeline Canberra's next Bookfair is on at Exhibition Park in Canberra this weekend. It will feature a wide range of fiction and non-fiction books, including rare books and collectables, children's books, textbooks and foreign language books. You'll also find magazines and pamphlets, sheet music, comics, maps and atlases, talking books, records and CDs, DVDs, games, Lego and jigsaws. The Bookfair is a major fundraiser for Lifeline, enabling it to maintain services like its 24-hour crisis support phone line. See: lifelinecanberra.org.au

Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

