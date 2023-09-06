Canberra's Heart Strings Theatre Co. (who produced a well-received Urinetown last year in Canberra and in Sydney) presents this contemporary musical by Peter Mills and Cara Reichel. The world is in turmoil, drifting toward tyranny - freedom is under assault, nationalism is on the rise and women are fighting for equality. No, it's not 2023, it's 1918 and the US Army are failing at the front lines due to poor switchboard communication skills, so they do something they've never done before - hire women. The US Army begrudgingly recruit telephone operators and ship them off to France to salvage the war effort. Grace Banker and her team of fearless women chip away at deeply ingrained systems of misogyny and sexism to change the course of history and blaze trails for all women in the armed services thereafter. After the war, the women were dismissed and had to fight for decades to gain official recognition as veterans. It's on at the Playhouse Canberra Theatre, from September 7 to 9, 2023 at 7.30pm and September 9 at 2pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au