Canberra Raiders star Sebastian Kris's massive five-week ban could cost NRL finals and Kiwis Tests

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated September 4 2023 - 6:56pm, first published 11:30am
Raiders back Sebastian Kris will miss five games for a dangerous tackle. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Sebastian Kris's massive five-week ban for a spear tackle means he could miss the entire Pacific Championships as well as the Canberra Raiders' finals campaign.

