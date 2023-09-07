Canberra is about to get a bit hotter, with floating saunas to join rowers, dragon boaters and sailboats on the beautiful algae-green waters of Lake Burley Griffin.
The National Capital Authority has opened applications for companies who wish to get the city nice and sweaty - and offer customers a great view during the Winter Solstice.
"With proposed locations at Acacia Inlet or Yarralumla Beach, this is a chance to establish and operate a commercial service on Lake Burley Griffin and create a captivating lakeside experience for city residents, visitors and tourists," the authority said.
"Floating saunas combine the relaxation and wellness aspects of saunas with the extraordinary experience of being afloat on water.
"One of their primary advantages is the stunning, ever-changing scenery they provide, offering picturesque views of natural landscapes, waterways, and skylines.
"Notable examples include the rolling hills enveloping the National Capital and the serene expanse of Lake Burley Griffin's waters. This immersive setting enhances the overall sauna experience, creating an atmosphere of serenity and visual splendour."
Floating saunas are found in other iconic but cold cities like Helsinki, Stockholm, Seattle, Vancouver and Lake Derby, Tasmania.
Many offer the option of a cold plunge, however as the water of Lake Burley Griffin is infamous for "algae blooms and high levels of fecal contamination", Canberra tourists may want to stay onboard.
The capital authority is offering an initial licence agreement term of three years, with a further term option of two years.
Proposals are due by 2pm on October 6 via Austender.
