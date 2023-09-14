The Canberra Times
Jacinta Price claims colonisation had 'positive impact' on Indigenous Australians

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated September 14 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 2:20pm
The Opposition's spokeswoman for Indigenous Australians, Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, says colonisation has had a "positive impact" on First Nations Australians, who she says are now "over-represented in Parliament".

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

