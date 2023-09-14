The Opposition's spokeswoman for Indigenous Australians, Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, says colonisation has had a "positive impact" on First Nations Australians, who she says are now "over-represented in Parliament".
In her address to the National Press Club, Senator Price spoke out against an Indigenous Voice to Parliament and later rejected the notion the history of colonisation continued to affect Indigenous Australians.
"I mean, now we've got running water, we've got readily available food," she told the press club.
"Many of us have the same opportunities as a lot of Australians in this country, and we certainly have probably one of the greatest systems around the country around the world in terms of the democratic structure in comparison to other countries."
Data from Productivity Commission shows Australia is on track to meet just four of 19 closing the gap targets, which measure life outcomes between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians. Its July report found Australia was backsliding on several targets, including suicide and early development.
On Thursday, Senator Price also claimed with Indigenous Australians making up 3 per cent of the population and First Nations MPs making up 4 per cent of Parliament, they were now "over-represented".
Australian Bureau of Statistics figures show Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people make up 3.8 per cent of the total Australian population.
In her speech, Senator Price said a Voice would undermine the importance of Indigenous MPs fighting to make difference through democratic structures.
It's an argument consistently denounced by "yes" advocates, who emphasised Indigenous MPs were voted in to represent their electorate and often had to toe the party line.
But Senator Price branded the criticism as patronising, stating it suggested the 11 Indigenous representatives currently in Parliament "cannot focus our efforts on improving the lives of marginalised Aboriginal and Torres Strait Australians".
Asked if she supported constitutional recognition of Indigenous Australians, Senator Price said she supported "recognition of Indigenous Australians", omitting the word "constitutional".
"I just simply can't support this proposal where this unknown Voice entity is attached to recognition," she said.
In her speech, Senator Price reiterated several "no" campaign talking points, including that the Voice will divide the nation and have larger scope than has been advised.
READ MORE:
"Describing the Voice as an advisory group understates its significance and gives the misleading impression, it would be a benign sounding board for ideas," she said.
"Its role would be more like a lobby group that acts only in the interests of its clients, not the interests of the government. the parliament or even the nation."
Instead, Senator Price said she wanted to "bring accountability to existing structures" and return the focus to "real issues", including education, employment, economic participation and safety from violence and sexual assault.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.