The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Langton and Price fight with passion and gloves off for beliefs

Michelle Grattan
By Michelle Grattan
Updated September 15 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Anthony Albanese cemented victory in the 2022 election by being mostly highly cautious and having Labor run, by and large, a tight campaign. If he loses the Voice referendum, which is looking very likely, his own overreach and the "yes" campaign's ill-discipline will carry a good deal of blame.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Grattan

Michelle Grattan

Columnist

Michelle Grattan is a press gallery journalist and former editor of The Canberra Times. She is a professorial fellow at the University of Canberra and writes for The Conversation, where her columns also appear.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.