Deven Jackson was spent.
A prodigious junior talent who had represented New Zealand at under-17 and under-19 level, the midfielder had spent her teenage years giving everything she had to achieving her soccer dreams.
Eventually in 2020, the physical and mental toll had become too much and Jackson walked away from the sport.
"It was a case of burnout," Jackson said.
"Being so young and doing so much, so many times a week and at such a high pressure. I just fell out of love a little bit for it."
Jackson's decision to retire in her early 20s came on the back of three serious hip surgeries.
She was at peace with the move and ready to embrace the next phase of her life.
But as Jackson completed a bachelor in sports science and started working with athletes and sporting teams, something started to gnaw away at her.
There was an itch that just needed to be scratched and so she took the first tentative steps back on to the soccer field in early 2022.
What's happened since has been a whirlwind. Jackson led Eastern Suburbs to the New Zealand National League title, scoring two goals in the final, before she was plucked from the amateur competition to represent the Football Ferns in an international against the US.
Now, she's signed with Canberra United for the upcoming A-League Women's season and a long-awaited debut is just weeks away.
The 25-year-old recognises the journey has not been smooth, but that's just the way she likes it.
"I had hip surgery and just enjoyed the time off," she said.
"I extended it as much as I could until I really missed playing football and eventually came back.
"It was really exciting because I just found the love of football again and it was so much fun.
"The time off actually contributed to the player I am now and it allowed me to have a life outside football and experience those things. It's made me become a better player so I'm very thankful for the time off."
Jackson joins a relatively inexperienced Canberra United squad as it continues to build towards the upcoming season.
While she picked up a minor hamstring at training last week, the attacking midfielder expects to be healthy for next week's friendly against Western Sydney in Forbes.
Coach Njegosh Popovich was confident the squad was on track for round one in mid-October and said Jackson would play a key role throughout the campaign.
"Deven's a player that can play across the top," Popovich said.
"She's got the ability to find the back of the net and that's what attracted us to sign her and bring her to the club.
"Being able to adapt is very important and I think it's crucial for us to be able to bring players in that have experience so that we can benefit from it."
Now that she's reached the A-League, Jackson isn't ready to slow down.
The chance to play for New Zealand gave her a taste of the international arena and after watching the Women's World Cup from the sidelines, she's determined to return to the national team.
As for the A-League, Jackson is eager to mentor the youngsters within the squad and lead Canberra United to the finals.
"The goals are to put my mark on the league and to showcase who I am to the league and to Australia and New Zealand," Jackson said.
"I want to keep progressing as a player, build experience and then hopefully keep moving up the rung of ladders."
