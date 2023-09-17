The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Susanne Legena | Gender Compass shows equality still some way away

By Susanne Legena
Updated September 18 2023 - 8:02am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As the CEO of a humanitarian organisation dedicated to advancing girls' rights all around the world, I couldn't have been more excited to watch Matildas mania take hold of Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.