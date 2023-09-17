Contrasting with - but with some similarities to - the trailblazers, are the "conflicted" group, who make up 12 per cent of Australians. Like the trailblazers, they are younger, they are educated, and they are mostly cisgender. Unlike the trailblazers, they skew male. Yet when it comes to their views and level of awareness of gender equality, these groups seem to diverge. While we gave the trailblazers an "awareness score" (after testing them about facts on gender inequality) of 79; the Conflicted scored four. While only 6 per cent of trailblazers believe we are close to achieving gender equality, 32 per cent of the conflicted think we're nearly there.