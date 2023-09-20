Art, objects, history and houses - it's like all Anna Wong's Christmases have come at once.
Dr Wong has been officially appointed director of Galleries, Museums and Heritage, which makes her leader of Canberra Museum and Gallery and ACT Historic Places - Lanyon Homestead, Calthorpes House and Mugga-Mugga - all at once.
She had been acting director of the museum and gallery since the departure of her predecessor, Sarah Schmidt, last year.
Her appointment comes as part of a new strategic plan for the Cultural Facilities Corporation, which presides over CMAG, Historic Places and the Canberra Theatre Centre.
Dr Wong, who has lived in Canberra for the past 11 years, said she was excited to combine the various collections to tell Canberra's story.
"This gives us an opportunity to tell the story of Canberra in the region, both from that social cultural history, but also the arts in a more holistic way," she said.
"If you think about, for example, some of the early Canberra collection that CMAG does hold, that's a natural alignment to the collection at Calthorpe's House, for example, which is all about the Calthorpes family and the fact that is a beautiful provenance domestic collection from 1927. So it really just broadens our reach in terms of how we tell the story about Canberra and the community who are here, working, and their stories as well."
Dr Wong has a background in archeology, museum and cultural heritage management, and lectured in heritage studies at the University of Sydney.
She also worked with the Historic Houses Trust and the National Trust of NSW, as well as heritage and planning for the NSW Parks and Wildlife Service, before moving to Canberra with her family 11 years ago.
"It was one of those typical stories - we were meant to be here for 12 months," she said.
"We came down because my husband was offered a position, and I was on mat leave. And I said '12 months, and then we're going home' ... And then after moving here, it was such a lovely change.
"After a few months, we went 'oh, maybe we should think about staying'. So we've been here ever since."
Her first job in Canberra was as the National Capital Authority's first heritage manager.
"That was a really amazing opportunity, and I'm really grateful for what I learned. It was a really wonderful introduction to Canberra because I was literally right in the middle," she said.
She's now right in a middle of a very different kind of Canberra storytelling machine, focused on bringing younger and more diverse audiences to the gallery to see the collection, as well as merging the different collections to tell new stories.
CMAG's next exhibition will be a pairing of works by Sidney Nolan, of which the gallery holds a significant collection, and contemporary Canberra artist eX de Medici.
"I think at the end of everything that I do, or the basis of everything I do, is really about sharing really amazing places and collections and stories with the rest of the world," Dr Wong said.
"I think that's been the key driver for me."
