The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

AEC reports unprecedented attacks on electoral staff ahead of the Voice to Parliament referendum

Justine Landis-Hanley
By Justine Landis-Hanley
Updated September 22 2023 - 9:36am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Australian Electoral Commission says it is seeing more threats against staff in the lead up to the Voice referendum than during any other electoral event, as the agency battles against the rise of "tinfoil hat-wearing" conspiracy theories.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine Landis-Hanley

Justine Landis-Hanley

Federal politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter at The Canberra Times, with an interest in integrity, regulation, and social services. Contact me with tips and feedback at justine.landishanley@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.