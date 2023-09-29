There was an alpaca, an Insta-famous dachshund, balloons, games, music, food and flowers - Club Kalina in Tuggeranong was the place to be on Friday.
The inclusive daycare centre for people of all ages and abilities, including those with early onset dementia, is an official Floriade site and marked the celebration of spring with a party of its own.
Hefer the alpaca stopped by, as did Bridget the dachshund, who has her own Instagram account - and 14,000 followers.
And some of the families who have come to call the centre a second home enjoyed a range of activities.
The centre is run by not-for-profit Community Home Australia.
Director of clinical operations Nicole Smith said its number one objective was to bring people with dementia back into the community.
The party was to celebrate Floriade by continuing to mesh different groups from across the community.
"Really it's to continue our work of community inclusion for younger people living with dementia and anyone with a neuro-cognitive disorder," Ms Smith said.
"We keep reminding the Canberra community that people need to be celebrated and included to thrive.
"They don't have to be locked away and hidden when they get a diagnosis of any disease.
"Everything we do contributes to the destigmatisation of dementia."
Isabella Plains family day care educator Kim O'Brien is one example of the community embracing Club Kalina.
She approached Community Home Australia to start an inter-generational playgroup at Club Kalina, with children meeting each week with adults with early onset dementia.
Ms O'Brien was inspired to make the connection following the death five years ago of her own father, Jim, from early onset dementia at the age of 57.
And the playgroup has been a big success, with the children and adults attending the Floriade party on Friday.
"We've hit it off," she said. "Quite a few of my [daycare] children have very strong relationships with members here.
"They'll look for them, they'll have cups of tea with them, they'll do arts and craft together. It feels like home here."
Hector Steele, 64, of Griffith, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and posterior cortical atrophy more than two years ago. He and his wife Susan started coming to Club Kalina a year ago and found a ready-made community.
The retired auto-electrician has formed a strong connection with one of the daycare kids, four-year-old Sebastian Medza, who looks out for Hector every week.
"I've got some really good friends from here," he said.
Mrs Steele said the Club Kalina "staff were amazing".
"They don't treat people like they're patients with dementia. They just treat everyone the same," she said.
"And they get to do lots and lots of things. Lots of social engagement. Hector's met a lot of people and I've met a lot of people, obviously other wives. You just get social engagement and a chance to share information."
