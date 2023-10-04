The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Australian Antarctic Division funding drop 'unexpected', CPSU tells Senate inquiry

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
October 5 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Secretary of DCCEEW David Fredericks. Picture by Karleen Minney
Secretary of DCCEEW David Fredericks. Picture by Karleen Minney

A funding drop in the Australian Antarctic Division was a "bitter bill" against a backdrop of years of cultural issues, union representatives told a Senate inquiry on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.