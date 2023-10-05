If Katie Mack could play in platform shoes, she might be able to give basketball a go.
"Way too short for that," the ACT Meteors captain laughed.
So if she was going to pick one player at the summer of women's sport launch to cross codes, she'd turn to Canberra Capitals prospect Abby Solway.
"Abby is a Solway, so she's a legend of ACT cricket with her brothers and her dad," Mack said.
"I reckon she probably has enough skill there to come over to cricket."
The Meteors, Capitals and Canberra United came together on Thursday, testing each other's skills in each sport as the city's women's sporting teams prepare to take centre stage over the coming months.
"We were just saying how special it is that we have three first-class women's teams without men's teams," Mack said.
"There is nowhere else, probably in the world, that's happening, but we have it here in ACT."
But Capitals star Jade Melbourne jokes she won't be looking for a career change - and coach Kristen Veal may not come running out of the gym to offer contracts to any basketball or soccer players.
"I haven't picked up a basketball or anything like that since I was younger and played netball back home," Meteors bowler Gabby Sutcliffe said. "It was nice to see if I still have it ... I don't. A few air balls there."
That matters little - because Sutcliffe can play cricket. The 21-year-old fast bowler is one of the fastest rising stars in the ACT camp. Melbourne can hoop. After all, you don't spend your off-season marking Diana Taurasi in the WNBA if you're not much good. And Canberra United's Sasha Grove? You figure it might only be a matter of time before she becomes one of those Matildas capturing the hearts of a nation.
The profile of Australia's female athletes continues to grow, and in a summer season for so long dominated by Canberra's women's teams, club officials are banking on record-breaking crowd numbers with membership numbers already being shattered by the Capitals and Canberra United.
The introduction of the NRLW, AFLW, and Super W competitions have been a major boost for Australia's sporting landscape. Before that came the WBBL and the W-League. You can trace it back to the foundation of the WNBL or to the pioneers who paid to play.
But things exploded during the Matildas' captivating run to the FIFA Women's World Cup semi-finals on home soil this year. Melbourne could feel it in Seattle.
"It was so weird. My family was actually over at the time, so they'd been following it and then they got over to America and were like 'we have to wake up'," Melbourne said.
"We actually felt like we were going to be doing something wrong if we didn't wake up at 4am, that was the hype around the World Cup, even in America. It was cool having Ezi [Magbegor] and Sami [Whitcomb], a couple of Aussies so we could say, 'Did you see the Matildas last night'?
"I think there's just a genuine hype around women's sport right now, and it's exciting. We had the World Cup last year and built momentum going into the WNBL season. This World Cup has taken it up another notch. I'm hoping we can carry that into the season.
"It's just a really good place for women's sport right now."
As the support increases, so do the wages. Pay for female cricketers will increase by almost 66 per cent across the board to a combined $133 million over the life of a five-year agreement.
A life as a professional athlete is edging closer to reality for women across the country.
"Since I've been there, each year we've had an increase in training days. I started in Canberra and we were coming to training two days a week," Sutcliffe said.
"Basically we're there every day now bar Wednesdays. It's gotten really professional. A few tired bodies here and there, but that comes with training every day. The professionalism has become heaps better."
