The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

AIS to build new $4 million altitude residence to boost Olympic Games chances

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
October 10 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The AIS will build a new altitude residence big enough for an entire basketball or soccer team to give athletes "the extra edge" in the race for Olympic and Paralympic medals and world title dreams.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.