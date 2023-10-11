This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
We hear a great deal from young people who want to be able to vote at 16. Good on them. I thoroughly endorse the idea of broadening political participation. These are the folks who inherit the future so should surely have some say on how it pans out. The latest polling shows over two-thirds of people under 34 support the voice to parliament. And over 55s? Only one in four supports the voice.
That's clearly where we need to do a rethink. This is the heartland of the "don't know, vote no" crowd.
Now I'm not exactly proposing a disenfranchisement of anyone over 55 (that would be counting myself out and my goodness, I love my vote). But in the same way we have to do a new driving test when we get to a particular age, maybe we need to have a similar test about citizenship, participation and civic engagement.
What do Australians really know about our political process? UTS senior lecturer Keith Heggart researches civics education in Australia and he is rightly troubled by the "don't know, vote no" people.
He writes: "It privileges a passive and limited conception of citizenship that is at odds with what it means to be a citizen in Australia, and makes a mockery of Australia's long history of civic action and engagement."
Let's face it. We aren't French. We aren't on the streets every single day, sharing our views. But we aren't too frightened to speak up and speak out.
And the people who think they should vote no because they don't know?
"[That] privileges wilful ignorance, and outsources the responsibility for informed democracy to politicians, rather than the citizens themselves, and in doing so, insults every Australian who has taken the time to explore the arguments for and against the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament."
When Heggart was an undergraduate, he used to believe you should earn your right to participate in democracy. Of course he's come a long way since then (and he's reminded me that everyone has the right to participate).
And he definitely, 100 per cent, does not endorse my idea of a citizenship test (although I swear to god, maybe it could be an adjunct to year 10 exams).
But he has ideas about how to change this for the future. First, fixing the concentration of media ownership in Australia would encourage a broader range of views. The University of Adelaide's Victoria Fielding reveals the disparity between reporting in Murdoch papers (largely balanced) and the commentary (hugely lopsided).
"Get outside your bubble and have the hard conversations," he says. What happens if you are like me and just won't let go of the argument?
"You also have to know when to walk away," he reminds me. That's a lesson I need to learn after all these years.
What makes us think differently? That's a hard one, says Heggart. We tend to back in our teams and stay backed in.
"We find it hard to change our minds even when our team is on the wrong side of history."
Sadly I have had to let go of the idea of disenfranchisement on the basis of people "not knowing". But I will say this. If you don't know, for all our sake, find out.
