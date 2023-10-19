Cathy is a convert: "About five years ago we moved to a new neighbourhood and are much older than our neighbours, so not a lot of common ground to form new relationships. When the notice came in the letterbox advising we could put the provided pumpkin sign on the letterbox if we were happy to be called on by trick or treaters, we decided to participate. Son and husband have bonded over creation of a new costume each year, girlfriend is invited over to help distribute to the two waves of callers. Little kids come from 5pm and we love seeing them. Older kids come much later and if they are lucky, we will have some lollies left for them. We enjoy stocking up on sweeties (making party-like bags, having to double our output), and love having a connection with our neighbours. With most of them busy with work and family commitments, it's really the only time of year we get to say hi and indicate that we are a friendly household. We have no regrets about switching camps."