The warning signs were there. The raised eyebrow which said, "You sure about this?" The people before me, who were ordering the "mild" version. The knowing smirk from the other side of the counter when I asked for "hot". The ominous bronzed colour of the chicken when it was handed to me.
What could possibly go wrong? A lifetime enjoying spicy food and including chilli in most meals has surely prepared me for this, I foolishly thought as the order was placed.
Fifteen minutes later, my head exploded in what felt like a thermonuclear chain reaction.
A film of sweat on the forehead. Tears. Racing heart. Dizziness. The sensation of burning from the inside out. Difficulty forming words. And that awful feeling of defeat.
I'd been bested by chilli.
Hot chicken is a Nashville specialty. Legend has it that back in the 1930s, the girlfriend of Thornton Prince III served him a breakfast of fried chicken into which she placed a truckload of the hottest chilli she could find. It was an act of revenge for Thornton's womanising. But it backfired.
Thornton loved the dish so much he developed his own recipe and incorporated it into the menu of his chicken restaurant. Prince's Hot Chicken was born and a week later I've recovered from my brush with it. Just.
News a new chilli called Pepper X, the hottest ever, has been bred is keeping the trauma alive. It's way more potent than the previous record holder, the Carolina Reaper, so hot its effects - including stomach cramps - linger for hours.
"Those cramps are horrible. I was laid out flat on a marble wall for approximately an hour in the rain, groaning in pain," reported Ed Currie, the man who brought us Pepper X.
On the Scoville Scale, which measures the heat of chilli, Pepper X returns 2.69 million units. The humble jalapeno measures just 5000 heat units, while the toppled record holder, the reaper, comes in at 1.64 million units. Pepper spray, used by police for riot control, returns a measly 1.6 million units.
My question is, Why? What earthly purpose can be served by developing a chilli so hot eating it is going to make you feel awful? A chilli more brutal than bear spray. Isn't this quest for heat just weaponising the poor old capsicum?
The death in September of an American teenager who ate a chip dusted with Carolina Reaper and Naga Viper chilli - marketed as the "One Chip Challenge" and a hit among teens on social media - surely tells us we've reached peak heat.
Fans of chilli like myself know it gives a natural high. Its active component capsaicin, responsible for heat or that familiar burning sensation, triggers the release of feel-good endorphins. Pleasure from pain if you like.
But there's a line that ought not be crossed. Nashville's hot chicken was that line for me. Which is a surprise for someone who orders vindaloo at the Indian restaurant, happily slathers harissa on pita bread and asks for "spicy" versions of whatever dish I'm ordering in Thailand.
As Chrissie Amphlett sang all those years ago, it's a fine line between pleasure and pain.
