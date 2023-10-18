It's Rebel, but not as you know it.
The sports store chain opened its first rCX (Rebel Customer Experience) store in the capital on Thursday, taking over a 2219sqm space in the Canberra Centre.
Aiming to give more than just a place for customers to buy their sporting gear, the store - once home to Target - is designed to be a hyper-immersive way of shopping.
"We're always looking for ways to inspire Australians and help them achieve their sporting goals," Rebel general manager, retail Tom Leak said.
"Re-opening the new Canberra store will help Canberrans access the best quality sporting goods and trial quality equipment in an immersive retail offering."
As well as being able to browse what the store has to offer, shoppers can also trial the latest products with the small basketball court, featuring a large mural of male and female players on the wall, and an e-sport experimental zone for the kids.
"The new Rebel Canberra store has been designed to help customers achieve their fitness goals with a fully immersive and personalised shopping experience," Mr Leak said.
"From our handpicked fitness experts to immersive e-sport and basketball zones, shoppers can expect an extraordinary level of support that will help them make informed purchase decisions that will ultimately help them achieve their sporting goals."
To celebrate the opening, the first 85 customers on Thursday received $85 gift vouchers, and there were also spend and save offers in-store.
And for local Raiders fans, players Sebastian Kris and Ethan Strange will be at the store from 4pm to 5pm on Thursday to meet Canberrans.
Rebel's opening is not the only one scheduled for the Canberra Centre this month.
That section of the Canberra Centre, known as the Ainslie Mall, has only recently re-opened after a set of doors was installed to close the once-outdoor shopping area.
New additions to the space also include National Geographic, which took over where Typo once was, and skateboard store Fast Times, which opened on the other side of Rebel.
