Mark it in your calendars, Canberra. UNIQLO has an opening date.
After months of buzz - and years of hope that the Japanese clothing brand would make its way to Canberra - it can be revealed that the store will open its doors to the public on Thursday, October 26.
When a construction board appeared at the Canberra Centre store in July, bearing the name of the clothing brand, it immediately caused excitement.
"After receiving an overwhelming amount of requests and encouragement from local customers to open a store in Canberra, we are really pleased to share that UNIQLO will be opening our first-ever store in ACT in the Canberra Centre late 2023," the spokesperson said at the time.
UNIQLO will be located where Cotton On and Supre used to be in the centre, across from Smiggle and near the outdoor crossing on the bottom level.
The shop will span 1210 square meters, UNIQLO has confirmed, and will include the 23 Spring Summer collection, six self-checkout machines and 12 change rooms.
