The A-League's Unite Round announcement was met with widespread praise from Australian soccer fans this week, but it's also led to Canberra United breaching its funding agreement with the ACT government.
The Canberra Times understands the government is having productive talks with Capital Football to try and resolve the issue forced onto United by soccer's take on Magic Round.
Unite Round will see an entire weekend of A-League Men and Women fixtures take place between January 12-14, all in Sydney.
While the Australian Professional Leagues added an additional men's round for the event, for the women it was integrated into the existing 22-game home-and-away schedule.
It meant that Canberra was one of five teams to have a home game shifted to Sydney.
Along with costing Capital Football the loss of home game revenue in round 12, the APL decision has impacted an agreement with the ACT government.
Canberra United have been financially supported by the ACT government since 2008, and their current agreement valid for two more years is worth $250,000 a year.
But with only 10 matches held at home now, the ACT government has confirmed there are "implications" after the APL's Unite Round was announced.
Working with Capital Football "in good faith" the government wants try and avoid a financial penalty for a move that was out of United's control.
"The ACT government would like to see all Canberra United home games played in Canberra however it understands the Unite Round, and the requirement to play one home game in Sydney, is a decision driven by the APL," a spokesperson said.
"The ACT government is working with Capital Football regarding the implications of the change of venue on the agreement that Capital Football has."
Capital Football chairman Angelo Konstantinou couldn't go into detail about the agreement "implications" but was supportive of Unite Round.
He also said he hadn't received negative feedback from Canberra members.
"Whilst not ideal losing a home game I think we need to see the bigger picture and the big benefit it's going to have for football and the A-Leagues in both men and women," he said.
"Everybody's coming together to the one city to play football.
"I think everybody understands why the decision was made and everyone is on board at this stage."
United members will get free entry to the January 13 match against Adelaide at Leichhardt Oval, and Konstantinou said they are working with the APL on promotions to get Canberra fans to Sydney for the game.
Earlier this week Capital Football confirmed they are also in negotiations with the APL on compensation for lost revenue for moving the home game to Sydney, though a solution has not been finalised.
"The Unite Round is going to be a fantastic moment in the season to celebrate football - and for women's football - to put the game on a bigger platform with more fans and more eyeballs," the APL said in a statement.
"As part of preparations for Unite Round we are also working with all A-League Women clubs to minimise the impact of moving the home game - including sponsor exposure at games and free entry for home team members with A-League Women access."
Saturday: Melbourne City v Canberra United, in Melbourne, 2.45pm.
