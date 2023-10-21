Sam Freedman wasn't sure if Without A Fight would even run in the Caulfield Cup when he woke up on Friday morning.
As Racing Victoria stewards progressed through their veterinary inspections, it appeared for a moment the gelding would be yet another European import to fall victim to the controversial process.
Ultimately, Without A Fight was given the tick of approval and co-trainers Sam and Anthony Freedman could breathe a sigh of relief.
Relief turned to elation on Saturday afternoon when the seven-year-old stormed to a tight victory in the Group One Caulfield Cup.
Without A Fight edged former stablemate West Wind Blows after a fierce battle throughout the final 100 metres, with Gold Trip two lengths back in third.
Freedman said he was never worried about the horse's health and was thrilled the British import had the chance to show the world how good he is.
"They made the right call in the end," Freedman told Channel 7.
"We were never worried. I think that's the most worrying thing as a trainer, you would never send a horse to the races that you didn't feel was ready to go.
"This horse, we know him so well and the staff work tirelessly to get these results. When you've got that nervous weight you're feeling for them, they're putting in the hours. It's been a tough enough six to 12 months, I'm sure the old man [Anthony] will be at home and getting a bit emotional."
A pre-race scratching would have capped a turbulent week for jockey Mark Zahra, who faced an agonising decision over who to ride in the 2400m staying test.
Zahra is Gold Trip's regular rider, but when it looked like the 2022 Melbourne Cup winner would bypass Saturday's Caulfield Cup, he jumped at the chance to ride Without A Fight.
It's a decision he quickly regretted when Ciaron Maher and David Eustace opted to start Gold Trip, particularly as the veterinary saga dragged on.
The drama made Saturday's win even sweeter and Zahra was relieved to have pulled the right reign.
"I had to give myself an upper cut about Thursday," Zahra said. "I didn't sleep Wednesday night, just thinking about it. It was like someone stealing your missus. It was someone else getting a ride on Gold Trip and I was a bit shattered.
"He's my horse, I won the Melbourne Cup, I have a great bond with him. Then on Thursday I was like 'what are you doing? You picked this horse up and last start said you'll win the Caulfield Cup'. I said to myself it's time to stop worrying about Gold Trip and focus on Without A Fight."
The decisions don't get any easier for Zahra, with the two horses set to face off over the next fortnight.
Both Gold Trip and Without A Fight are nominated for next Saturday's Cox Plate and the Melbourne Cup on November 7, with the respective stables set to plot a path forward over the coming days.
That means Zahra will likely face the same agonising decision early next week and again seven days later.
For the moment, however, the experienced jockey is determined to soak up a famous Caulfield Cup victory.
"I don't really celebrate mostly but for the week I've had and the things that have gone on [the emotions came out]," Zahra said.
"I had to kick myself in the ribs and my wife did it for me midway through the week. She said 'let's just focus on the ride we've got, it's a good chance'. I had a beautiful run and he did the rest."
